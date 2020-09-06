Centre directs action on ‘unauthorised’ COVID centre in Eluru

The Union Home Ministry has responded to the grievance on an “unauthorised private COVID care centre” and directed the officials to act on the complaint.
BJP Yuva Morcha State RTI Cell convenor Adidam Vamshi Krishna had filed a complaint with the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, alleging that a private COVID care centre in Eluru was sealed but no criminal action has been taken against the management.
The complainant said the centre started operating 45 days ago in a private residential complex and was providing treatment “without obtaining any permission”. Officials raided the hospital on August 23 and seized injections, rapid test kits and other material worth lakhs of rupees, he alleged. During inquiry, it was allegedly revealed that the centre management had collected fees in lakhs of rupees from each patient. “More than 10 patients died due to the poor treatment facilities, but no action has been taken,” he alleged.
The Union Home Ministry on Saturday directed the Assistant Secretary and Joint Secretary to act on the complaint, he said.
