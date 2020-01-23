Centre did not approve three capitals proposal: Pawan Kalyan

Within a week of forging an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan has asserted that there was no approval for developing three capitals as being planned by the State government.

He was addressing a press conference along with BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana in New Delhi soon after meeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Disclosing the details of the meeting, he said that they discussed key issues relating to the State, including the Capital, and matters related to the financial and political situation in Andhra Pradesh.

“We assure the five crore people of the State and farmers that Amaravati will be Capital of the State. The BJP-JSP combine will announce a strong action plan on Capital Amaravati,” he said.

‘Centre not informed’

Stating that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was claiming that the Centre was informed about the shifting of the Capital, Mr. Kalyan said neither they spoke to the Central government nor was there any approval for their plans.

It was a mere State government’s decision. The State government was requested to focus on administration and to mend its functioning style, he said, adding that the conduct of YSRCP was ruining the image of the Centre.

“We discussed the course of events in State since the bifurcation. The Centre has tried to support both the governments (TDP and YSRCP), but the opinion here is that though the governments have changed, the State government’s performance has remained the same. The Centre is extending the same cooperation to the State as it did during the TDP rule. The YSRCP government is following the footsteps of the previous government. It is not submitting the utilisation certificates to the Centre for the funds released to the State,” the JSP chief said.

Both the TDP and YSRCP governments had failed to act responsibly. This issue also came up for the discussion, he said.

Coordination meeting

Mr. Lakshminarayana said the BJP-JSP would work together in all activities. The BJP-JSP coordination committee meeting would be held in Vijayawada on January 28. The allies had decided to stand by Amaravati farmers.

JSP leader Nadendla Manohar said that a long march would be organised by both parties from Tadepalli to Vijayawada on February 2. The fight would continue until justice was done to the State, he said.