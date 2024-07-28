Centre did justice to Andhra Pradesh by making substantial allocations in the budget, says Union Minister Pemmasani

Union Minister of State for Rural Development, and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said that Andhra Pradesh was in dire straits during 2019 - 24 due to the misrule of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), and true to its commitment, the Central government made substantial allocations to the State in the Union Budget for 2024 - 25. The Central support to Andhra Pradesh could not have come at a more appropriate time, he stated.

Addressing the media in Guntur on Sunday, Mr. Chandra Sekhar said the ₹15,000 crore pledged for the development of the capital city Amaravati and funds given for railway projects would give a fillip to development of the State and it would in turn help the Centre achieve Viksit Bharat.

He said that the GDP growth rate was increasing after the NDA formed the government for the third consecutive time. The skill development initiative taken by the government was poised to provide employment to four crore youths in the country and the laying of roads to 25,000 - plus villages would augment rural connectivity, he said.

As part of the focus on the agriculture sector, the Centre laid renewed thrust on finding better varieties of crops, Mr. Chandra Sekhar said

He said the Centre also promised to provide funds for the construction of the multi - purpose Polavaram project and to support the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Andha Pradesh. He alleged that the YSRCP Government had misused the funds given to Andhra Pradesh under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGSA). The present State government would utilise the MGNREGA funds for the purpose they were meant for, the Union Minister added.

‘Focus to make BSNL profitable’

Further, Mr. Chandra Sekhar said a new building for the Postal and Communications Departments would be built in the State at a cost of ₹50 crore and that due focus has been laid on making BSNL profitable against the backdrop of a steep hike in tariffs made by the private telecom service providers.

Guntur East MLA Md. Naseer Ahmed, BJP State media in-charge Pathuri Nagabhushanam, BJP district president V. Narendra Kumar and TDP city president D. Prabhakar were among those present.

