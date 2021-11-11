Centre denying State’s 41% share in fuel tax: Bharat

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

11 November 2021 00:55 IST

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat on Wednesday appealed to Opposition parties and the State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to fight against the Centre for reportedly denying the State its 41% share of fuel tax being collected by the Centre.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference here, Mr. Bharat alleged that the Centre was only releasing a 5% share of the fuel tax to Andhra Pradesh as against the actual share of 41%. “The BJP at the Centre has betrayed Andhra Pradesh in every aspect. It is still to reimburse the grant spent on the construction of the Polavaram irrigation project,” Mr. Bharat added.

On the merger of aided institutions including institutions of Rajamahendravaram Hithakarini Samaj, Mr. Bharat stated that the merger of the Hithakarini Samaj institutions was being considered as per the ‘will note’ of Kandukuri Veeresalingam.

The MP said that it was unfortunate that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was instigating students across the State to protest against the merger of the aided institutions with the government.