Centre declares five undivided districts in State filariasis-free

The State government has taken up various programmes to eradicate filariasis since 2002 when there was a high incidence in 10 districts

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
November 07, 2022 01:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Five districts in Andhra Pradesh have been declared filariasis-free by the Central government.

According to a release by the Health Department on Sunday, the districts where there are no cases of filariasis commonly known as elephantiasis include the erstwhile Srikakulam, Krishna, Prakasam, Nellore, and Chittoor districts.

The State government has taken up various programmes to eradicate filariasis since 2002 when there was a high incidence in 10 districts including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government implemented disease eradication programs between 2004 and 2013 in the State and as a result, the five districts are free from filariasis cases.

Meanwhile, the erstwhile East Godavari district has been adjudged the top performer in the anti-leprosy drive.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Due to the effective implementation of the National Leprosy Eradication Programme, no new case of leprosy was reported in the district in the past three years.

Officials said that ground-level screening and awareness campaigns by ASHA workers, ANMs and village volunteers helped the district avoid the spread of the disease.

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini and Principal Secretary (Health) M.T. Krishna Babu congratulated the district officials concerned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app