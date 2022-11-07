Centre declares five undivided districts in State filariasis-free

The State government has taken up various programmes to eradicate filariasis since 2002 when there was a high incidence in 10 districts

Five districts in Andhra Pradesh have been declared filariasis-free by the Central government.

According to a release by the Health Department on Sunday, the districts where there are no cases of filariasis commonly known as elephantiasis include the erstwhile Srikakulam, Krishna, Prakasam, Nellore, and Chittoor districts.

The State government has taken up various programmes to eradicate filariasis since 2002 when there was a high incidence in 10 districts including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor.

The State government implemented disease eradication programs between 2004 and 2013 in the State and as a result, the five districts are free from filariasis cases.

Meanwhile, the erstwhile East Godavari district has been adjudged the top performer in the anti-leprosy drive.

Due to the effective implementation of the National Leprosy Eradication Programme, no new case of leprosy was reported in the district in the past three years.

Officials said that ground-level screening and awareness campaigns by ASHA workers, ANMs and village volunteers helped the district avoid the spread of the disease.

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini and Principal Secretary (Health) M.T. Krishna Babu congratulated the district officials concerned.