Centre committed to solving fluorosis problem in 125 villages in A.P. , says Union Minister

AIIMS, Mangalagiri to get permanent water supply from a lake

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy has said that he would inform the Union Health Ministry about the high concentrations of fluorine in drinking water in 125 villages in Andhra Pradesh, once the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) findings are ready.

The Minister said he would make a request to examine to what extent it could cause the failure of kidneys, which has been a major public health hazard in Uddhanam region of Srikakulam district, Jaggaiahpet in NTR district and some other places. The theory that the genetic predisposition of people is the underlying cause of renal ailments is also to be verified.

“ Only 54 lakh water tap connections were given in the State out of the targeted 95 lakh houses under the Jal Jeevan Mission.” A. Narayanaswamy Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment

On the other hand, he said, only 54 lakh water tap connections were given in the State out of the targeted 95 lakh houses under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). The government officials concerned have been instructed to reach the goal at the earliest, lest the benefit envisaged under the scheme should be foregone.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat after taking stock of the implementation of the development plan for SCs on Monday, Mr. Narayanaswamy said that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Mangalagiri in Guntur district would get permanent water supply from a lake. A detailed project report for the lake would be ready and tenders called soon. A permanent water source was required for the AIIMS to be able to give treatment to in-patients and it has been pending for quite some time.

The Union Minister further said that beneficiary cards under the Ayushman Bharat Mission were not distributed and the Department of Health has been directed to issue the cards by the October-end. A sum of ₹2,837 crore was given to Andhra Pradesh for implementation of the SC Action Plan in 18 departments for the 2020-21 financial year, he said.

Surendra Singh, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Andhra Pradesh government Principal Secretary (BC Welfare) G. Jayalakshmi and others were present on the occasion.