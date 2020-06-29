Centre committed to national security: BJP

TIRUPATI

29 June 2020 07:56 IST

Leaders recall its achievements on completion of one year in office

The Union government at the centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to ensuring national security at the border as well as taking developmental activities forward, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Kola Anand Kumar and Saikam Jayachandra Reddy.

Releasing graffiti on the Centre’s achievements on completion of its one-year term in power, the party leaders recalled the welfare-oriented measures taken up during the first term, focussing on farmers, backward classes, minorities and women and the schemes aimed at ensuring economic inclusivity of all sections.

In the second term, the government focussed on ensuring social and geographical equality across the nation, besides solving the issues remaining unaddressed for long, Mr. Anand observed.

All-round development

“However, the changing geo-political equations warranted shift of focus towards national security as well as all-round development of the nation”, Mr. Jayachandra Reddy said, adding that the Centre would lay enhanced focus at the border, given the escalation of tension, and would provide formidable defence. BJP district Secretary B. Chandra Reddy, Jana Sena Tirupati City president Raja Reddy and others took part.