Centre committed to national security: BJP

The Union government at the centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to ensuring national security at the border as well as taking developmental activities forward, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Kola Anand Kumar and Saikam Jayachandra Reddy.
Releasing graffiti on the Centre’s achievements on completion of its one-year term in power, the party leaders recalled the welfare-oriented measures taken up during the first term, focussing on farmers, backward classes, minorities and women and the schemes aimed at ensuring economic inclusivity of all sections.
In the second term, the government focussed on ensuring social and geographical equality across the nation, besides solving the issues remaining unaddressed for long, Mr. Anand observed.
All-round development
“However, the changing geo-political equations warranted shift of focus towards national security as well as all-round development of the nation”, Mr. Jayachandra Reddy said, adding that the Centre would lay enhanced focus at the border, given the escalation of tension, and would provide formidable defence. BJP district Secretary B. Chandra Reddy, Jana Sena Tirupati City president Raja Reddy and others took part.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath