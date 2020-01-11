Centre closely watching situation in State: Sujana

Taking objection to the “police crackdown” on the people protesting against the move to shift the capital to Visakhapatnam under the guise of decentralisation, BJP Rajya Sabha member Y.S. Chowdary (popularly known as Sujana Chowdary) said on Saturday that the Central government was closely watching the manner in which the State was dealing with the situation.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishen Reddy personally enquired into the law and order scenario, he said.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Chowdary said that instead of trying to arrive at a consensus on his model of decentralisation, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was persecuting those speaking against it while he remained a mute spectator to the “excesses” being committed by the police on the protesters.

NCW probe

The use of force by the police allegedly led to the death of a woman in Ongole, prompting the National Commission for Women (NCW) to order a probe into the incident, he said.

“DGP D. Gautam Sawang is expected to be impartial,” Mr. Chowdary said.

Restrictions had been imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC without adhering to the norms, notwithstanding the fact that the Supreme Court itself issued certain directions thereof, he observed.

Mr. Chowdary stated that the idea of three capitals was highly impractical, and with the finances of the State teetering on the brink of a disaster, the government would do well not to precipitate the crisis further.

MLA complains to Shah

Special Correspondent in Visakhapatnam writes: Meanwhile, YSRCP MLA from Anakapalle and party spokesperson Gudivada Amarnath, in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, decried the comments allegedly made by Mr. Chowdary at a press conference.

“His comments are unconstitutional, unlawful and not in good taste,” Mr. Amarnath said in his letter.

Mr. Chowdary allegedly said that “India is not a fit place to live, and it is better for the citizens to shift to other countries as refugees instead of witnessing the crimes occurring in India.”

“Such a statement from a responsible lawmaker will upset the people and cause irreparable damage to the country,” Mr. Amarnath said, and urged Mr. Shah to take appropriate action against Mr. Chowdary.