Centre cheated farmers by not implementing Swaminathan panel recommendations (WITH PHOTO)

June 10, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Centre cheated the farmers by not implementing the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission with regard to agriculture practices in the country, said Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham State general secretary K. Prabhakar Reddy. He also accused the Centre of announcing, on June 7, the lowest possible minimum support price for crops like cotton and sorghum at a time when the input cost had gone up by 50% to 200% compared with last year’s. District general secretary of the rythu sangam G. Ramakrishna called upon farmers to unite and come forward for the Vijayawada Mahadharna on June 30 to highlight the issues of farmers and lend support to those who are losing their land to national highways.

