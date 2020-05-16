Andhra Pradesh

Centre asks KRMB to stop A.P. from proceeding further on Krishna diversion plans

File photo of Krishna river.

File photo of Krishna river.   | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

River board told to convene a meet at the earliest

In a significant move likely to follow in the ongoing row over Krishna water diversion by Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister for Jal Shakti (Water Resources) Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has apparently directed the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to convene a meeting immediately with the member States to discuss the issue.

The directions given to KRMB were mentioned in Mr. Shekhawat’s letter to Karimangar MP from BJP Bandi Sanjay in response to a letter by the latter asking the former to intervene in the issue in which the interests of Telangana are at stake in violation of the riparian rights, as also contravening the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act.

Also read | State unhappy with KRMB

Mr. Sanjay wrote a letter to the Union Minister earlier this month bringing the issue of A.P.’s plans to increase the capacity of Pothireddypadu (PRP) head regulator and planning of another lift scheme to draw 3 tmc ft of water a day from Srisailam reservoir.

“I got the matter examined by our ministry and I have directed KRMB to convene a board meeting immediately to discuss the detailed project reports (DPRs) of A.P.’s plans and examine them technically to see whether they are as per the provisions regarding the management of river waters in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Until then, KRMB is directed to ask A.P. to stop proceeding further on these projects”, the Union Minister stated in his letter to the Karimnagar MP.

The Union Minister is also understood to have directed the officials of the ministry to immediately call for a meeting of the apex council to discuss the issue and also other matters pertaining to the utilisation of Krishna river waters by the two-member States.

