Centre approves revised cost of Polavaram project

It is now ₹55,548.87 crore at 2017-18 price level

The revised cost of the Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) at the 2017-18 price level (₹55,548.87 crore) was approved by the Ministry of Jal Shakti as per the report on its year-end review published by the Press Information Bureau on Saturday.

It was stated that the PIP was declared a national project under Section 90 of the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The project, with 2,454 metres of earth-cum-rock fill dam and 1,128.40 metre-long spillway, is aimed at irrigating 2.91 lakh hectares in East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari and Krishna districts, besides ensuring several other benefits.

The Central government is funding 100% of the remaining cost of the irrigation component of the project as on April 1, 2014, and the Government of Andhra Pradesh is executing it.

After declaration as a national project, a sum of ₹8,614.16 crore had been released for the execution of the project. Of it, ₹1,850 crore had been released since January 2020.

Besides, a sum of ₹2,234 crore had been sanctioned during 2020-21, which would be released by NABARD soon.

An expenditure of ₹17,327 crore was incurred on the project up to March 31, 2020.

Geologists visit project

Vijayawada Staff Reporter adds: National geologists B. Ajay Kumar and D. Bushan visited the Polavaram project on Saurday.

Along with Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) Superintending Engineer M. Nagireddy and Megha Engineering Infrastructures Limited officials they observed the shear zone at gap-3 and hill works.

The team would continue its site visit on Sunday, Mr. Nagireddy said.