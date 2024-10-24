ADVERTISEMENT

Centre approves rail connectivity for Amaravati Capital in Andhra Pradesh

Published - October 24, 2024 05:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The project would be taken up at a cost of Rs2,245 Crore, and Amaravati would be connected with all major cities and ports, says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw briefs the media on the Cabinet’s decisions, in New Delhi, on October 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said the Union Cabinet has approved rail connectivity to Amaravati by constructing a bridge across Krishna River.

The project estimated at a cost of ₹.2,245 Crore, will complete in four years, the Minister said at a virtual press conference on Thursday (October 24, 2024).

Amaravati Capital will be connected with major cities like Bengaluru, Kolkata, Nagpur, Chennai, Hyderabad and other cities.

The new Capital will also have connectivity to Machilipatnam Port, Kakinada, Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam Ports, Mr. Vaishnaw said.

