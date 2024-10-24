GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre approves rail connectivity for Amaravati Capital in Andhra Pradesh

The project would be taken up at a cost of Rs2,245 Crore, and Amaravati would be connected with all major cities and ports, says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Published - October 24, 2024 05:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw briefs the media on the Cabinet’s decisions, in New Delhi, on October 24, 2024.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw briefs the media on the Cabinet’s decisions, in New Delhi, on October 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said the Union Cabinet has approved rail connectivity to Amaravati by constructing a bridge across Krishna River.

The project estimated at a cost of ₹.2,245 Crore, will complete in four years, the Minister said at a virtual press conference on Thursday (October 24, 2024).

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu sets deadline for land acquisition for railway projects

Amaravati Capital will be connected with major cities like Bengaluru, Kolkata, Nagpur, Chennai, Hyderabad and other cities.

The new Capital will also have connectivity to Machilipatnam Port, Kakinada, Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam Ports, Mr. Vaishnaw said.

“The Central Government is also focusing on other projects in Andhra Pradesh,” the Railway Minister said.

Published - October 24, 2024 05:17 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / railway

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.