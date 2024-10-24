Centre approves rail connectivity for Amaravati Capital in Andhra Pradesh

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said the Union Cabinet has approved rail connectivity to Amaravati by constructing a bridge across Krishna River.

The project estimated at a cost of ₹.2,245 Crore, will complete in four years, the Minister said at a virtual press conference on Thursday (October 24, 2024).

Amaravati Capital will be connected with major cities like Bengaluru, Kolkata, Nagpur, Chennai, Hyderabad and other cities.

The new Capital will also have connectivity to Machilipatnam Port, Kakinada, Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam Ports, Mr. Vaishnaw said.

“The Central Government is also focusing on other projects in Andhra Pradesh,” the Railway Minister said.