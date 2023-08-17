HamberMenu
‘Centre approves doubling of two railway lines in SCR’s jurisdiction’

August 17, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

South Central Railway(SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved two major projects of doubling of Mudkhed – Medchal and Mahbubnagar – Dhone section and Guntur – Bibinagar section falling under SCR jurisdiction.

The two projects will facilitate introduction of new trains and additional freight transportation benefitting both the Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he said, adding that the projects will also aid in the socio-economic development in these regions.

The first project, Mudkhed-Dhone section (417.88 km), coming up at a cost of ₹ 4686. 09 crore, will connect the Northern and Western part of the country with Southern region and ease the traffic congestion between Balharshah-Kazipet-Secunderabad and Kazipet-Vijayawada as South-bound goods traffic can be routed via the new Double Line section.

Covering Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the section will be an alternative coal and steel route for Balharshah-Ramagundam-Secunderabad-Wadi-Guntakal, he said.  

The second project, Guntur-Bibinagar section (239 km), coming up at a cost of ₹2,853.23 crore, connects Southern and Eastern parts of the country (Andhra Pradesh, Tamilnadu, Odisha) to Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra etc.

Doubling of the section improves the mobility between Secunderabad and Guntur/Vijayawada. The General Manager said it will facilitate faster transportation of agricultural products, cement, coal, and seamless movement of people within Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

