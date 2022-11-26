Centre and State should be transparent about Rushikonda development: CPI(M)

November 26, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Centre’s clearance baffling in view of its environmental impact, says party State secretary

V. Raghavendra

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao demanded that the Central and the State governments should come out with facts related to the demolition of the tourist resort located on Rushikonda and the new constructions undertaken in its place, and questioned why the State government was not allowing anyone to see what’s happening there.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press release, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said it was baffling how the Centre gave clearance for a large-scale construction activity on the hillock in spite of being aware of the impact on environment. He insisted that the government should be transparent in developing the hillock if it was indeed being transformed into a tourist attraction, and alleged that the maintenance of Rushikonda beach was sought to be entrusted to private developers.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao further said 4.97 acres of government land in survey number 29/1 at Rushikonda was under encroachment but the MLA concerned would not utter a word about it. The development of the hillock was shrouded in secrecy, about which the governments could not keep mum any longer, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US