Centre and State should be transparent about Rushikonda development: CPI(M)

November 26, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao demanded that the Central and the State governments should come out with facts related to the demolition of the tourist resort located on Rushikonda and the new constructions undertaken in its place, and questioned why the State government was not allowing anyone to see what’s happening there.

In a press release, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said it was baffling how the Centre gave clearance for a large-scale construction activity on the hillock in spite of being aware of the impact on environment. He insisted that the government should be transparent in developing the hillock if it was indeed being transformed into a tourist attraction, and alleged that the maintenance of Rushikonda beach was sought to be entrusted to private developers.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao further said 4.97 acres of government land in survey number 29/1 at Rushikonda was under encroachment but the MLA concerned would not utter a word about it. The development of the hillock was shrouded in secrecy, about which the governments could not keep mum any longer, he added.