  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre and State should be transparent about Rushikonda development: CPI(M)

Centre’s clearance baffling in view of its environmental impact, says party State secretary

November 26, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao demanded that the Central and the State governments should come out with facts related to the demolition of the tourist resort located on Rushikonda and the new constructions undertaken in its place, and questioned why the State government was not allowing anyone to see what’s happening there.

In a press release, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said it was baffling how the Centre gave clearance for a large-scale construction activity on the hillock in spite of being aware of the impact on environment. He insisted that the government should be transparent in developing the hillock if it was indeed being transformed into a tourist attraction, and alleged that the maintenance of Rushikonda beach was sought to be entrusted to private developers.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao further said 4.97 acres of government land in survey number 29/1 at Rushikonda was under encroachment but the MLA concerned would not utter a word about it. The development of the hillock was shrouded in secrecy, about which the governments could not keep mum any longer, he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam / government / political parties

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.