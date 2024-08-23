Centre allots 22.30 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizers to Andhra Pradesh for Rabi 24-25 crop season

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has approved and allotted 22.30 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizers to Andhra Pradesh for the Rabi 2024-25 crop season.

The fertilizers included 9.4 lakh metric tonnes of Urea, 2 lakh metric tonnes of DAP, 0.9 lakh metric tonnes of Muriate of Potassium (MOP), 9 lakh metric tonnes of complex, and one lakh metric tonnes of Single Superphosphate (SSP), Director of Agriculture S. Dilli Rao said.

The Central government sanctioned the quantity during the Rabi Zonal Conference of Agricultural Commissioners of all States on Thursday.

He said a resolution was passed in the conference to motivate the farmers to reduce the usage of chemical fertilizers and replace them with natural farming methods.

Promotion of Nano Urea and Nano DAP for the growth of agricultural crops was recommended. It would reduce the accumulation of different chemical substances on the surface of soils such as phosphorus, sulphur.

It was also suggested to use complex fertilizers of different nutrient grades in place of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP).

The allocation of fertilizers was based on the States’ normal area, crop coverages, average consumption of fertilizers during the last five years, soil nutrient status and others.

Mr. Dilli Rao thanked the Union government for allocating the fertilizers for the rabi season as per the proposals sent by the Government of Andhra Pradesh.