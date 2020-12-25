Centre allocated ₹50,000 crore on development projects in Tirupati, says BJP

BJP State president Somu Veerraju addressing a meeting after inaugurating the new party office for the parliamentary constituency in Tirupati on Thursday.

TIRUPATI

25 December 2020 01:05 IST

The Union Government has allocated close to ₹50,000 crore on various developmental projects in the Tirupati parliamentary constituency during the 2014-2020 period, said BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Thursday.

Addressing a meeting at the newly-opened party office in Kesavayanagunta in the city on Thursday along with State co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar, he said that 70% of the projects, including Smart City, highways, port, railway, institutes and health infrastructure were nearing completion.

In the publicity graffiti released on the occasion, the party mentioned the fourteen projects sanctioned by the Centre and the need for the Tirupati voters to strengthen the BJP’s base to derive more benefit.

“TDP’s win will only add one more to its four seats. In spite of having 21 seats, the YSRCP has not done anything for the constituency. It is only the BJP which can bring in development. So, choose your vote wisely,” Mr. Veerraju told voters. He dared the two parties to list their achievements during their respective regimes in the State.

Mr. Veerraju flayed both parties for viewing Tirumala only as a ‘financial resource’ and doing nothing to safeguard the interests of the Hindu devotees. He questioned the parties on their role in preventing precious red sanders from being smuggled out of the Seshachalam forest.