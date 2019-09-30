Centre aims to bring down NCDs by 25% in six years

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that the target of the Central Government is to reduce Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) like heart disease and cancer by at least 25% by 2025.

Addressing a large gathering of students and invitees at a conference on ‘Heart – its functions and diseases’, organised by GVP Medical College here on Sunday, the Minister said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) statistics attribute 80% of untimely deaths to heart ailments. It was unfortunate that the heart diseases have nearly doubled in India today, from 15.2% during the early 1990s, he said.

“Around 2 to 3 crore new heart patients were added between 2017 and 2019,” Mr. Choubey said.

The Minister said that he and his wife had pledged to donate their organs, drawing applause from the gathering. He called upon the gathering to give up the use of single-use plastics from October 2.

Guinness attempt

Over 2,000 students participated in the conference and sat through the lecture on heart diseases by Dr. C.V. Rao, noted cardiologist, in an attempt to gain an entry into the Guinness Book.