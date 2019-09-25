Centre again says ‘no’ to review of power deals

Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy R.K. Singh urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy not to revisit renewable Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) on the basis of apprehensions of irregularities, saying that it would not only send a wrong signal to investors around the world about the credibility of contracts and agreements in India but also jeopardise its commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement besides derailing the transition towards sustainable energy.

In a letter to the CM, Mr. Singh said the precarious financial position of Discoms could not be attributed to renewables and rationalisation of tariffs should be done as per norms. He pointed out that the tariffs differ from State to State and one area to another depending on wind velocity, cost of land, State policies, etc.

Fixed tariffs

Globally, the development of renewables is done through fixed tariffs that remain uniform over the life cycle of the plants and the German Renewable Energy Act and China’s Renewable Energy Law follow the same principles.

If the cost escalation rate of coal-based power is taken into account, the unit cost of power available from thermal plants at ₹4.20 would almost double every ten years and after 25 years would be somewhere in the range of ₹20 to ₹22 at the present rupee value ,whereas the wind projects for which PPAs were entered into in 2016-17 would continue to supply power at ₹4.84 even in the 25th year.

Competitive bidding

Mr. Singh said that solar power has been procured through competitive bidding in A.P. and only in 2014 the weighted average price (of solar power) was ₹6.75 per unit and it is now available at ₹3 per unit.

This decline has been largely due to the fall in the cost of solar cells, modules and equipment and economies of scale.

As far as Greenko, Renew Power and Mytrah were concerned, they informed the Ministry of Power that they developed a major chunk of their capacities before 2014 and later enhanced their portfolios by acquiring the assets of others.

The State government should establish whether in any particular case capacities were awarded with mala fide intentions and take action against the guilty as per law.