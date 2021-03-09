Andhra Pradesh

Centre adamant on steel plant privatisation issue, alleges forum

The Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) has alleged that the Centre is adopting an adamant attitude on the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

FDNA general secretary A. Aja Sarma alleged that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement in the Lok Sabha that the Centre would not go back on its decision of privatising the VSP was an indication of how much the Union government has succumbed to the corporate groups. The protests by employees, workers, displaced persons, general public and all political parties has not moved the Centre, he added.

Mr. Aja Sarma alleged that the Union government, which came to power with promises of development, weeding out black money and employment generation, has now proved that there is no link between its words and deeds. He called upon the public to teach a lesson to the BJP in the polls to be conducted for Urban Local Bodies.

