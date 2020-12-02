Centre acting against farmers’ interest, says PCC chief

VISAKHAPATNAM

PCC president S. Sailajanath on Tuesday said that both the State and the Central governments were acting against the interests of farmers.

Speaking to media persons herem he said that the Union government did not have any sympathy towards farmers who were agitating braving chilly weather conditions. He said if the new Farm Bills are implemented farmers will become workers in their own land. He said they will be beneficial only for corporate houses. Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended support to the bills only for his personal interests, he said.

He said at least now Mr. Jagan should apologise for supporting the bills and adopt a resolution in the Assembly to oppose the bills.

He said Congress cadre has been directed to hold agitations against the bills in the district.

The PCC chief said they would intensify their agitation along with other parties.

City Congress president Sanku Venkateswara Rao, Mahila Congress State president Pedada Ramana Kumari and others were present.