Centre according top priority to A.P.’s development: Sitharaman

BJP leaders presenting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman a portrait of hers, at Ponduru in Srikakulam district on Saturday.

Srikakulam

08 August 2021 00:22 IST

She asks BJP leaders to strengthen the party at the grassroots

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre had taken many steps for the overall development of Andhra Pradesh.

“The Central government has been funding most of the developmental projects taken up in the State,” Ms. Sitharaman said while addressing the BJP activists from both Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, at a meeting at Ponduru here.

“Vizianagaram is one of the 114 districts in the country that has witnessed little development in the last few decades. Backward areas such as Vizianagaram and Srikakulam will be on the path of development very soon with the effective implementation of the Union government’s schemes,” Ms. Sitharaman said.

The PM Awas Yojana, the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the Jan-Dhan Yojna and such other schemes were helping the common people in many ways, she said.

Referring to the COVID-19 vaccination programme, Ms. Sitharaman said ₹35,000 crore had been allocated in the budget for the purpose. Nearly 50 crore people had already been vaccinated in the country, she added.

MLC P.V.N. Madhav and senior leaders Gadde Baburao and A. Ravibabji explained the activities of the party in both the districts.

Ms. Sitharaman advised them to interact more with the people and strengthen the BJP at the grassroots.

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao spoke.