Centre accepts that States have right to decide their capitals: Sajjala

February 09, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - GUNTUR

States have the right to establish their capitals and the Union government has also said so, observed YSR Congress Party General Secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy during a press conference at party headquarters here on Thursday.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy was reacting to news that surfaced after a reply given in Rajya Sabha by the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs to a question by YSRCP MP V. Vijayasai Reddy on the three capitals issue on Wednesday.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said: “The Union government did not deny the right of the State government over establishing the capital in its reply. The Central government did not say that Amaravati should be the capital.”

“Though the Central government constituted the Sivarama Krishnan Committee for suggesting a capital city for AP, the then CM N. Chandrababu Naidu constituted the Minister P. Narayana Committee to decide on the capital. It was based on the suggestion of the Narayana Committee that the previous government established Amaravati as capital. That implied that the State government exercised its right to establish the capital. Now, the YSRCP government is also doing the same and going for the idea of three capitals.”

He alleged that Mr. Chandrababu Naidu established the capital at Amaravati for real-estate purposes, not for the State’s development. But now, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was working on three capitals to develop the entire State.

“When the three capitals case was being heard, the Central government informed the High Court that the States have the power to decide on their capital.” He said that the Government of India in its affidavit in the High Court maintained that: “The AP Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Act, 2020, was introduced and passed by the State Legislature. While framing the Act, the State government has not consulted the Central government. The subject matter purely concerns the State government and the Central government has no part therein. Further, the capital city of a state is decided by the respective State government where the Central government has no role to play.”

He reiterated that YSRCP was firm on the three capitals and decentralised development in the State.