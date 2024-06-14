Central Variety Release Committee notifies high-yielding crops developed by Dr. YSRHU

The Central Variety Release Committee (CVRC) has notified 13 crop varieties including chilli, acid lime, cashew and tamarind recently that are resistant or tolerant to major pests and diseases, with a yield advantage of 20% to 30% as compared to that of the popular varieties.

Dr. YSR Horticultural University Vice-Chancellor Tolety Janakiram said that the university since its inception has released 38 crop varieties so far of which 18 have been notified by the CVRC in 2022, and another five were notified this year.

The CVRC has notified high-yielding chilli varieties named Dr YSRHU-Kranti, Dr.YSRHU Chaitra, Dr. YSRHU-Tanvee and Dr. YSRHU-Siri, all of them released by the university.

Similarly, Dr. YSRHU-Aditya is a high-yielding short duration (7 months) cassava (karra pendalam). This variety is suitable for kharif under both irrigated and rainfed conditions, and the expected yield is more than 40 tonnes per hectare. Dr. YSRHU-Sabari, a high-yielding greater yam variety. The yield will be 45 tonnes to 50 tonnes per hectare, and tubers are suitable for the preparation of chips.

The CVRC has notified Dr. YSRHU-Vakula, an acid lime variety developed by the university. Tolerant to bacterial canker, the variety yields 39 tonnes per hectare and is more suitable for pickling. The university has released BPP-10, a cashew variety, which has an average nut yield per tree is 20kg to 25 kg. Another variety, BPP-11, average nut yield per tree is 17kg to 20 kg. These varieties are less susceptible to foliage, flower and nut feeding pests, said Mr. Jayaram.

Dr. YSRHU–Lam Varsha (Lam Ajowan-3) is suitable for essential oil-producing industries. Grains are medium in size, with an attractive brown colour and better market acceptance. The variety is suitable for Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, he said.

Mr. Janakiram said the university, besides standardising technologies for efficient crop management, has developed many high-yielding varieties which have impacted the productivity of many crops in the State.