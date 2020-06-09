Central University of Odisha sees 76% surge in applications, says V-C

The Central University of Odisha (CUO) has registered a new high in the number of applications for its PG programmes in the academic year 2020-21, as the number of applications rose from 8,255 last year to 14,520 registering a 76% growth over the previous year. This was announced by CUO Vice-Chancellor I. Ramabrahmam, who hoped that the best of them get selected for admission to the CUO programmes through the CUCET-2020.

He said that aspirants for the B.Ed. programme stand out at 7,539 followed by Computer Science and Biodiversity, amongst other important Masters Programmes. The number of seats being 590 in all, the competition ratio for the seats stands at 1:25, he said. Applications for the research programmes like the Ph.D. and M.Phil. too, witnessed a steep rise of 1,200 each, he added.

Mr. Ramabrahmam said that the entrance examination will be conducted in offline mode in 141 examination centres across the country. Out of 141 centres, 13 centres are in Odisha, 10 in Andhra Pradesh, five in Jharkhand, two in Chhattisgarh and three centres are in West Bengal. “Examination dates will be finalised and uploaded in the university website as well as CUCET website. For more details about syllabus, exam pattern and guidelines, students are informed to visit www.cucetexam.in and www.cuo.ac.in,” he said.

The V-C also hoped that many more applications may be received in the programme year 2021-22, as 10 new courses would be launched in physics, chemistry, biological sciences, Public Health, Social Work, Public Administration and Political Science, Public Policy and Sustainable Development. Executive Development Programmes and Management Development Programmes leading to MBA would also be launched shortly. A massive faculty recruitment drive is round the corner, he said.