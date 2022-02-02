Central University of AP will get Rs.105 cr: V-C

ANANTAPUR

02 February 2022 22:43 IST

The A.P. United Citizens Forum, Anantapur, has supported the demand of the Central University of Andhra Pradesh for the release of adequate funds for building a campus of its own after the demand for the Union Budget estimates showed only ₹56.66 crore for the next financial year.

At a press conference attended by the students of the university and the forum general secretary A.G. Rajmohan, after a brief demonstration, they wanted the Centre to increase the allocation to at least ₹200 crore for the upcoming financial year.

They said to take up the building construction forthwith and to ensure proper accommodation for the staff and students, large amount of money was essential.

University Vice-Chancellor S.A. Kori told The Hindu over phone form New Delhi that for the current year the allocation on capital spending was ₹35.88 cr., which the Education Ministry had agreed to enhance to ₹105 crore before March-end. The first phase of project outlay for the university campus was ₹350 crore and ₹361 crore for the second phase. “We are in talks with the ministry officials and the final figure for the next financial year has not been arrived at,” he added.

Mr. Kori expects to get good amount for the next financial year to take up construction work. “The university needs 49 teaching and 51 non-teaching staff as per the University Grants Commission norms and recruitment process would be started once the ministry approval was received,” he added. Currently all the existing teaching and non-teaching staff have been recruited on ad-hoc basis.