Central University of A.P. begins providing free coaching for Civil Services aspirants

The Central University of Andhra Pradesh(CUAP) on Saturday began providing free coaching for the Civil services aspirants from marginalised communities at the Dr. Ambedkar Centre for Excellence (DACE) on the campus here.

Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah, formally inaugurating the free coaching programme at the interim campus on JNTU Road, promised to take up the issue of arranging hostel facility and providing stipend for the students of the programme with the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Anantapur Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli advised the students to make use of the digital library established by the District Police Office and volunteered to take classes occasionally.

CUAP Vice Chancellor S. A. Kori, while presiding over the Inaugural function, explained about the need to empower the marginalised communities and promised to explore the possibilities of getting funds from philanthropists/donors for the hostel facility and stipend of the students of the programme.

The objective of Dr. Ambedkar Centre for Excellence (DACE) is to provide high-quality free coaching to the Scheduled Caste students for the Civil Services examinations. The Government of India aims to ensure social justice by providing inclusive opportunities through the DACE scheme, he added.