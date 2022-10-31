Central University of Andhra Pradesh student delivers speech in Parliament on Ekta Diwas

Central University of Andhra Pradesh student Malkari Lahari Chowdry speaking at the Parliament House on Ekta Diwas in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

“The geographical entity that we live in today is the imprint of the great statesmanship of the Iron Man of India...,” said Malkari Lahari Chowdry, a student of the Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) in Anantapur, while delivering a speech at the Central Hall of Parliament in New Delhi on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on October 31 (Monday).

“The invaluable contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in building a strong nation have to be remembered by each citizen of India,” she continued.

Her speech was part of the celebrations of the Ekta Diwas at the Parliament, commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Ms. Lahari, pursuing B.A. (Hons) Political Science at the university and hailing from Adoni in Kurnool district, is one among 15 students selected nationally at the college level and the only student from Andhra Pradesh to speak in the Parliament. She also represented the State in the Youth Parliament.

Another group of 15 students was selected from among the school and junior college-level.