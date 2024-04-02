ADVERTISEMENT

Central Tribal University will focus on science and tech courses in the new academic year, says Vice-Chancellor

April 02, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani.

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh (CTUAP) Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani on Tuesday said that the institution will lay special focus on science and technology courses in the new academic year of 2024-25 to enable students to secure jobs in today’s fast-paced and competitive job market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kattimani said that the university would focus on career-oriented courses and research. The university which is currently based out of the old Andhra University (AU) campus of Vizianagaram will be shifted to the permanent buildings being planned in the Saluru constituency of Parvatipuram-Manyam district. Moreover, the V-C said that the CTUAP was planning to improve infrastructure within the temporary campus till the completion of the construction of new buildings.

Around 400 students from different States are currently pursuing courses such as Biotechnology, MBA, BBA, Botany, Chemistry, Sociology and other courses.

“We are keen to establish a full-fledged Physics department and various other science courses. A diploma course in Semiconductors was already planned. We requested the Union and State governments to sanction new posts so that the admissions would be taken up very soon,” said Mr. Kattimani.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US