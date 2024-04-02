GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Central Tribal University will focus on science and tech courses in the new academic year, says Vice-Chancellor

April 02, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani.

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani.

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh (CTUAP) Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani on Tuesday said that the institution will lay special focus on science and technology courses in the new academic year of 2024-25 to enable students to secure jobs in today’s fast-paced and competitive job market.

Mr. Kattimani said that the university would focus on career-oriented courses and research. The university which is currently based out of the old Andhra University (AU) campus of Vizianagaram will be shifted to the permanent buildings being planned in the Saluru constituency of Parvatipuram-Manyam district. Moreover, the V-C said that the CTUAP was planning to improve infrastructure within the temporary campus till the completion of the construction of new buildings.

Around 400 students from different States are currently pursuing courses such as Biotechnology, MBA, BBA, Botany, Chemistry, Sociology and other courses.

“We are keen to establish a full-fledged Physics department and various other science courses. A diploma course in Semiconductors was already planned. We requested the Union and State governments to sanction new posts so that the admissions would be taken up very soon,” said Mr. Kattimani.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.