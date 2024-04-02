Central Tribal University will focus on science and tech courses in the new academic year, says Vice-Chancellor

April 02, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh (CTUAP) Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani on Tuesday said that the institution will lay special focus on science and technology courses in the new academic year of 2024-25 to enable students to secure jobs in today’s fast-paced and competitive job market.

Mr. Kattimani said that the university would focus on career-oriented courses and research. The university which is currently based out of the old Andhra University (AU) campus of Vizianagaram will be shifted to the permanent buildings being planned in the Saluru constituency of Parvatipuram-Manyam district. Moreover, the V-C said that the CTUAP was planning to improve infrastructure within the temporary campus till the completion of the construction of new buildings.

Around 400 students from different States are currently pursuing courses such as Biotechnology, MBA, BBA, Botany, Chemistry, Sociology and other courses.

“We are keen to establish a full-fledged Physics department and various other science courses. A diploma course in Semiconductors was already planned. We requested the Union and State governments to sanction new posts so that the admissions would be taken up very soon,” said Mr. Kattimani.