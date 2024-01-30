Central Tribal University waiting for A.P. govt.’s nod for filling up teaching and non teaching staff

January 30, 2024 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Several tribal welfare organisations urged both Union and State governments to strengthen Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh by taking measures for the establishment of its permanent campus and sanctioning of teaching and non teaching staff, ahead of 2024-2025 academic year when admission process would begin to provide higher education for more youngsters of tribal community.

The University which is currently functioning from the old AU campus is keen to start new courses from the 2024-25 academic year itself as the construction of permanent buildings would take place in a couple of years in Saluru Assembly constituency of Parvatipuram-Manyam district.

The University needed more teaching and non teaching staff to start new courses in the new academic year. Currently, the teaching staff’s number is only 18 although the approved strength is 95, according to sources. The non teaching staff’s number is only 12 as against sanctioned 106 non teaching positions. The University authorities are hopeful that both Union and State governments would take necessary steps for sanctioning of additional teaching and non teaching staff with the increasing demand for starting new courses in the University.

“We are really thankful to the government for its support in acquiring land and sanctioning of funds for the permanent structures in Saluru constituency. The initiative has led to demand for seats in the University. If the nod is given for the recruitment process, we can start new courses in this year itself,” said an official from the university who sought anonymity.

Tribal Rights Forum’s State President Robba Lovaraju has urged the government to take initiative for sanctioning of new posts immediately for ensuring admission for tribal students in the ensuing academic year. “The government cannot take any decision after the notification is issued for general elections. So, it has to take necessary steps immediately. Unless the recruitment of teaching faculty, the University cannot start new courses immediately,” said Mr. Mr. Lovaraju. He has also sought 50 percent reservation for tribals in recruitment process of teaching staff and 100 percent reservation for filling up posts with regard to non teaching staff’s recruitment drive.

Parvatipuram--Manyam district’s Tribal Youth Organization leader K. Ramana said that the students of remote areas of AP-Odisha border would be able to pursue higher education only when Central Tribal University was strengthened in all aspects.

Aam Aadmi Party’s State spokesperson and convener of Vizianagaram district K. Dayanand urged the government to complete land acquisition for approach road in Mentada-Salur route since it was important for vehicular movement for the transportation of material at the University’s construction site.