ADVERTISEMENT

Central Tribal University plans to do research into historic Srimukhalingam temple in Srikakulam district

January 17, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao

Central Tribal University Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani with Srimukhalingam chief priest Naidugari Rajasekhar during his recent visit to the temple.

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh will do a research into the historic Srimukhalingam temple that is located in Gara mandal of Srikakulam district.

“It is one of the greatest structures built by the kings of the Eastern Ganga dynasty,” university Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Dr. Kattimani had interacted with the temple chief priest Naidugari Rajasekhar during his recent visit to the place of worship.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Rajasekhar, who recently requested the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to strive to get World Heritage Status for the Lord Shiva temple, also presented a book he authored to Dr. Kattimani.

“We are thankful to the university authorities for planning to do a research into the temple. We will provide all details for the purpose,” said Mr. Rajasekhar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US