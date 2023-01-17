HamberMenu
Central Tribal University plans to do research into historic Srimukhalingam temple in Srikakulam district

January 17, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Central Tribal University Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani with Srimukhalingam chief priest Naidugari Rajasekhar during his recent visit to the temple.

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh will do a research into the historic Srimukhalingam temple that is located in Gara mandal of Srikakulam district.

“It is one of the greatest structures built by the kings of the Eastern Ganga dynasty,” university Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Dr. Kattimani had interacted with the temple chief priest Naidugari Rajasekhar during his recent visit to the place of worship.

Mr. Rajasekhar, who recently requested the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to strive to get World Heritage Status for the Lord Shiva temple, also presented a book he authored to Dr. Kattimani.

“We are thankful to the universty authorities for planning to do a research into the temple. We will provide all details for the purpose,” said Mr. Rajasekhar.

