Central Tribal University launches two new courses

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 June 2020 23:31 IST

‘All integrated programmes have exit options after the third year’

The Central Tribal University (CTU), which is now functioning from Andhra University’s Vizianagaram campus, has launched two new courses— Master in Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) and five-year integrated M.Sc programme in geology—this academic year.

“The five-year M.Sc geology programme will have an exit option after the third year,” said P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University, which is mentoring the CTU.

Advertising

Advertising

The CTU is offering various academic programmes including M.Sc (Chemistry) with a special focus on medicinal chemistry, and Master in Social Work. The other integrated programmes are B.Sc (mathematics, physics and chemistry) merged with M.Sc (Chemistry), and BBA (Tourism) merged with MBA (Hospitality management). All these programmes have exit options after the third year.

The diploma programmes include PG diplomas in computer applications, cyber security, tourism and hospitality and diploma in horticulture.

The provision of setting up the CTU was made in the Section 93 of Schedule 13 of the A.P. Reorganisation Act-2014 and the State government has provided a 525.08-acres site at Relli village in Viziangaram district, which was found suitable by the site selection committee in 2015.

The Central government has sanctioned ₹420 crore for the first phase construction of the CTU, and has released ₹10 crore.