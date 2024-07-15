Central Tribal University authorities request Andhra Pradesh government not to change location of campus

Authorities of Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh have reportedly requested Andhra Pradesh government to allow the construction of permanent buildings in Dattirajeru-Mentada mandals, located between Gajapathinagaram-Saluru constituencies of United Vizianagaram district as the works have been going on briskly in accordance to the guidelines of the Union government.

Presently, the University is functioning in the old Andhra University campus in Vizianagaram with limited infrastructure. Permanent buildings are needed to introduce more courses and offer the best academic infrastructure for the students.

According to sources, the University authorities are worried with reports that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government might choose Relli village of Kothavalasa mandal of Vizianagaram district as it had acquired the land at the village during its previous tenure between 2014 and 2019.

Recently, S.Kota MLA Kolla Lalitakumari requested for the establishment of the University in Relli village, which comes under her constituency. Minister for Tribal Welfare Gummadi Sandhyarani reportedly accepted the proposal. It led to an uproar among the University circles.

“The Union government had already approved Detailed Project Report and financial support for the establishment the university near Saluru constituency. It is not wise to shift the location to Relli village as it would mess up the entire process.

Getting approvals from the Union government for a new place is not so easy since the construction has already begun at Mentada-Dattirajeru mandals,” said a senior official of the university on condition of anonymity.

Then Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan laid the foundation stone officially on August 25, 2023 near Dattirajeru.

“The governance has to be a continuous process. Political pressures should not be allowed with regard to the establishment of the tribal university. It will deny opportunities for many youngsters to pursue higher studies,” he added.

