Central Tribal University-A.P. will have permanent structures in a couple of years says its Vice Chancellor T.V. Kattimani

Permanent buildings, stat-of-the-art-facilities for the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh to be constructed within a few years, some before next academic year, the Vice-Chancellor said

Published - September 22, 2024 05:08 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Central Tribal University of A.P. Vice Chancellor T.V. Kattimani.

Central Tribal University of A.P. Vice Chancellor T.V. Kattimani. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani on Saturday (September 22, 2024) said that the permanent buildings will be constructed with state-of-the-art facilities within a couple of years, and some of the structures would be ready by March 2025 to start new courses in next academic year. He said that the University would offer all types of postgraduate (PG), undergraduate (UG) and diploma courses apart from offering courses related to tribal issues.

All hurdles were cleared for construction of Central Tribal University in Andhra Pradesh

Speaking to The Hindu in Vizianagaram, he said that the University which is currently functioning in old Andhra University buildings was unable to offer new courses with the availability of limited space. “We are now able to offer only eight PG courses and six UG courses. These numbers will be doubled very soon once the permanent structures are ready. Fortunately, we are getting support from both Union and State governments for its speedy construction. The University will be a great educational institution in the State in near future,” he added.

Dr. Kattimani who is instrumental in construction of the permanent and first Central Tribal University in Amarkantak of Madhya Pradesh has been monitoring the works closely on day-to-day basis at Marrivalasa-Chinamedapalli villages located between Gajapathinagaram and Saluru constituencies. The Union government allocated around ₹300 crore for the construction of the University for which the State government allocated around 561.88 acres of land at free of cost for the educational institution.

Future of central tribal university hangs in balance with inordinate delay in site selection

He said that the public sector company Mecon Limited was given the construction responsibility as it had a clean track record in the execution of projects within the stipulated time without compromising on the quality. He said that the University which was established in the year-2019 will hold its first convocation very soon in Vizianagaram.

