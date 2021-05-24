Central teams conduct field study on herbal preparation

No report received on its efficacy, says Joint Collector

The teams constituted by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), New Delhi, on Monday conducted field level studies extensively on the herbal preparation made by Ayurvedic practitioner B. Anandaiah.

The team members collected retrospective data from hundreds of persons who had consumed the herbal concoction, touted to reportedly provide cure for COVID-19. A lot of research would have be done, including animal studies and clinical studies, by the CCRAS before deciding on the efficacy of the herbal preparation, official sources said.

AYUSH team study

An AYUSH team deputed by the State Government, led by its Commissioner Ramulu Naik, completed its preliminary study after meeting some of the over 60,000 persons who had taken the herbal preparation. No harmful side effects had been reported by a majority of those who had taken the preparation, the sources said. The report is being submitted to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for consideration.

Meanwhile, SPSR Nellore Joint Collector (Secretariat and Development) G. Ganesh Kumar said the district administration had no official information on any visit by a team of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Samples already collected by an ICMR team that visited Krishnapatnam earlier, were being examined at Delhi, he added.

No report had been received so far on the efficacy of the herbal preparation by the district administration, he clarified.

Security

Meanwhile, police stepped up security for Mr. Anandaiah and kept him in an undisclosed place to prevent people from calling on him.

Police had a tough time in preventing people from visiting Krishnapatnam defying the prohibitory orders in force during the partial curfew imposed to combat Coronavirus. Barricades were put at several places on the Chennai-Kolkata highway and only local people were allowed after examining their identity cards.