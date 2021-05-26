Central teams complete first phase study on herbal preparation

Data collected from 570 persons; samples prepared for further examination

Teams constituted by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), New Delhi, on Wednesday completed the field level retrospective studies on the herbal preparation made by ayurvedic practitioner B. Anandaiah, which claimed to have provided a cure for COVID-19.

The team members collected data from 570 persons and uploaded the results of the first phase of the study in the CCRAS proforma. They also made samples of the preparation for further examination by the CCCRAS.

On getting clearance from the higher-ups, they would start further studies on the preparation including toxicology, animal and clinical studies in stages, sources said. Under normal conditions, the various studies would take at least one year’s time. Now they were trying to hasten the studies to complete in about six to eight weeks as the disease rapidly spread during the second phase, the sources added.

Security

Meanwhile, Nellore Rural police tightened the security at Krishnapatnam and prevented outsiders, who came by bicycles, by walk and other modes of transport, from entering the village expecting a favourable verdict on a petition filed in Andhra Pradesh High Court pleading for resumption of the distribution of the herbal preparation. Only those with Aadhaar cards were allowed to move in and out of the village.

Telugu Desam Party Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy demanded that Mr. Anandiah be freed by the police. At the behest of YSR Congress Party, the herbal preparation was being prepared clandestinely in SPSR Nellore district for use by VIPs seeking it, he alleged.

In Ongole, Jana Chaitanya Vedike President V. Lakshman Reddy demanded that the herbal preparation not be allowed before approval by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The mad rush for the herbal preparation turned out to be a super spreader of the disease akin to Kumbh Mela, he alleged.