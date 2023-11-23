ADVERTISEMENT

Central team will take up Vikasit Bharat Sankalap Yatra in Srikakulam from November 26

November 23, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The high level team’s visit assumed significance against the backdrop of alleged change of names of many schemes by the State government.

K Srinivasa Rao

Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar greets Union government Joint Secretary Rohit Mathur who came to Srikakulam to monitor Vikasita Bharata Sankalpa Yatra, which will start on November 26. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Central government’s high level team headed by Union Joint Secretary Rohit Mathur will monitor the Union government welfare schemes and development activities from November 26 to December 3 under Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra which is aimed at enhancing the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.

The high level team’s visit assumed significance against the backdrop of alleged change of names of many schemes by the State government. The Union government which implements many schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bhima Yojana, Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana, PM Adarsh Gram Yojana, PM Matru Vandana Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Garib Kalyan Yojana, PM Gramin Sadak Yojana and others are being implemented with new and different names in Andhra Pradesh, according to sources.

Against this backdrop, the Central team wanted to ensure transparency in the implementation of welfare and developmental schemes. Mr. Mathur has already held a high-level meeting with Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar and other officials. He asked them to provide information about the progress of those schemes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Srikakualm District President Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao hailed the Central government’s Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra under which the Union government schemes would be explained to the common people. He alleged that the State government had changed the names of many schemes, depriving the Narendra Modi government of the credit for bringing out those schemes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US