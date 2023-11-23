Central team will take up Vikasit Bharat Sankalap Yatra in Srikakulam from November 26

November 23, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Central government’s high level team headed by Union Joint Secretary Rohit Mathur will monitor the Union government welfare schemes and development activities from November 26 to December 3 under Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra which is aimed at enhancing the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.

The high level team’s visit assumed significance against the backdrop of alleged change of names of many schemes by the State government. The Union government which implements many schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bhima Yojana, Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana, PM Adarsh Gram Yojana, PM Matru Vandana Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Garib Kalyan Yojana, PM Gramin Sadak Yojana and others are being implemented with new and different names in Andhra Pradesh, according to sources.

Against this backdrop, the Central team wanted to ensure transparency in the implementation of welfare and developmental schemes. Mr. Mathur has already held a high-level meeting with Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar and other officials. He asked them to provide information about the progress of those schemes.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Srikakualm District President Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao hailed the Central government’s Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra under which the Union government schemes would be explained to the common people. He alleged that the State government had changed the names of many schemes, depriving the Narendra Modi government of the credit for bringing out those schemes.

