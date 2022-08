Central team visits flood-hit villages in Eluru district

August 10, 2022 21:01 IST

A three-member central team comprising Central Agriculture Cooperative Farmers Welfare Department Director K. Manoharan, Central Water Board Director P. Devender and Union Rural Development Secretary Arvind Kumar Soni, visited the flood-affected areas in Eluru district on Wednesday. Advertisement Advertisement Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju, Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh and other officials accompanied the central team.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.