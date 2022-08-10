Central team visits flood-hit villages in Eluru district
A three-member central team comprising Central Agriculture Cooperative Farmers Welfare Department Director K. Manoharan, Central Water Board Director P. Devender and Union Rural Development Secretary Arvind Kumar Soni, visited the flood-affected areas in Eluru district on Wednesday.
Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju, Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh and other officials accompanied the central team.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.