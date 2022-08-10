Andhra Pradesh

Central team visits flood-hit villages in Eluru district

A three-member central team comprising Central Agriculture Cooperative Farmers Welfare Department Director K. Manoharan, Central Water Board Director P. Devender and Union Rural Development Secretary Arvind Kumar Soni, visited the flood-affected areas in Eluru district on Wednesday.

Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju, Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh and other officials accompanied the central team.


