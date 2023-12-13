GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Central team visits Anantapur for drought assessment

December 13, 2023

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the IMCT interacting with farmers at Kandukuru village in Anantapur district.

Members of the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visited Kandukuru village of Anantapur rural mandal and Thalapuru village of Atmakuru mandal in Anantapur district in order to inspect the drought situation.

The IMCT team led by Joint Secretary (New Delhi) of Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Pankaj Yadav and Joint Collector (Anantapur District) Ketan Garg visited the fields, interacted with the farmers at Kandukuru village and inspected the cultivation of pulses. The farmers elucidated the officials about the crops they were cultivating and how much damage the drought caused. Officials of agriculture and allied departments also filed reports about the drought situation in the district.

Chief Planning Officer Ashok Kumar Reddy, Joint Director (Agriculture) Dr. Umamaheswaramma, and officials from the Animal Husbandry, Public Health, Revenue, and Groundwater Departments were also present at the inspection.

Meanwhile, Chittoor collector Sagili Shanmohan said that a ten-member team of the IMCT led by Mr. Yadav would inspect the villages of Palamaner and Ramakuppam mandals in the district on Thursday (December 14).

