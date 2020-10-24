Andhra Pradesh

Central team to study flood damage in Andhra Pradesh

Flood water being discharged downstream of the Prakasam Barrage due to heavy inflow in Vijayawada.   | Photo Credit: V Raju

The Disaster Management Division of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is immediately dispatching an Inter-Ministerial Central Team to assess the damage caused by the recent floods, and relief operations conducted in Andhra Pradesh.

A communication to this effect was sent to the State Commissioner for Disaster Management K. Kanna Babu.

The Central team will be led by MHA Joint Secretary Rakesh Kumar Singh and consists of representatives of Ministries/ Departments of Agriculture, Finance, Jal Sakti, Power, Road Transport & Highways and Rural Development.

Additional funds

The team will make an on-the-spot detailed assessment of the situation that arose from floods and make recommendations for allocation of additional funds in the wake of the floods. The MHA instructed the team to submit its report within a week of its return and after making final assessment.

Oct 24, 2020

