ADVERTISEMENT

Central team to assess damage caused by Cyclone Michaung in Andhra Pradesh

December 13, 2023 04:08 am | Updated 04:09 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The team will hold a preliminary meeting at the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority office

The Hindu Bureau

Plastic wastes, coming through a drain, seen floating in the sea near Lawsons Bay Beach, in Visakhapatnam on December 07, 2023. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

A six-member lnter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), headed by National lnstitute of Disaster Management (NIDM) Executive Director Rajendra Ratnoo, will visit the State from December 13 (Wednesday) to December 15 (Friday) for a detailed assessment of loss caused due to Cyclone Michaung.

The team will hold a preliminary meeting at the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority office at Tadepalli and thereafter visit the cyclone-affected areas in Krishna, Nellore, Bapatla and Tirupati districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US