Central team to assess damage caused by Cyclone Michaung in Andhra Pradesh

The team will hold a preliminary meeting at the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority office

December 13, 2023 04:08 am | Updated 04:09 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Plastic wastes, coming through a drain, seen floating in the sea near Lawsons Bay Beach, in Visakhapatnam on December 07, 2023.

Plastic wastes, coming through a drain, seen floating in the sea near Lawsons Bay Beach, in Visakhapatnam on December 07, 2023. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

A six-member lnter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), headed by National lnstitute of Disaster Management (NIDM) Executive Director Rajendra Ratnoo, will visit the State from December 13 (Wednesday) to December 15 (Friday) for a detailed assessment of loss caused due to Cyclone Michaung.

The team will hold a preliminary meeting at the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority office at Tadepalli and thereafter visit the cyclone-affected areas in Krishna, Nellore, Bapatla and Tirupati districts.

