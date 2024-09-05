ADVERTISEMENT

Central team takes stock of flood situation in Vijayawada

Published - September 05, 2024 08:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The team visits Prakasam Barrage and inquires into its safety in the wake of four boats colliding with the structure

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Special Chief Secretary R.P. Sisodia explaining the flood situation to Sanjeev Kumar Jindal, Additional Secretary of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, in Vijayawada on Thursday.

A Central team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) to make a preliminary assessment of the damage caused by the floods in NTR, Guntur and Prakasam districts reached Vijayawada on Thursday morning. They were tasked with submitting a report to the Central government on the extent of damage to enable it to disburse immediate financial assistance.

To start with, the team led by Sanjeev Kumar Jindal, Additional Secretary of MoHA, visited the State Emergency Operations Centre of the State Disaster Management Authority at Kunchanapalli in Guntur district. He was given a basic overview of the topography of the area before venturing into the flood-ravaged areas in Vijayawada city and other places, particularly the Budameru rivulet.

The team visited Prakasam Barrage and inquired into its safety, after five boats crashed into the 69th gate of the structure. The officials later took a ride atop a tractor to inundated areas such as Kandrika, Pipula Road, Visalandhra Colony, Sundarayya Nagar, Ajith Singh Nagar, LBS Nagar and Payakapuram, along with Special Chief Secretary R.P. Sisodia and other officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US