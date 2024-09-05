GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Central team takes stock of flood situation in Vijayawada

The team visits Prakasam Barrage and inquires into its safety in the wake of four boats colliding with the structure

Published - September 05, 2024 08:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Special Chief Secretary R.P. Sisodia explaining the flood situation to Sanjeev Kumar Jindal, Additional Secretary of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, in Vijayawada on Thursday.

A Central team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) to make a preliminary assessment of the damage caused by the floods in NTR, Guntur and Prakasam districts reached Vijayawada on Thursday morning. They were tasked with submitting a report to the Central government on the extent of damage to enable it to disburse immediate financial assistance.

To start with, the team led by Sanjeev Kumar Jindal, Additional Secretary of MoHA, visited the State Emergency Operations Centre of the State Disaster Management Authority at Kunchanapalli in Guntur district. He was given a basic overview of the topography of the area before venturing into the flood-ravaged areas in Vijayawada city and other places, particularly the Budameru rivulet.

The team visited Prakasam Barrage and inquired into its safety, after five boats crashed into the 69th gate of the structure. The officials later took a ride atop a tractor to inundated areas such as Kandrika, Pipula Road, Visalandhra Colony, Sundarayya Nagar, Ajith Singh Nagar, LBS Nagar and Payakapuram, along with Special Chief Secretary R.P. Sisodia and other officials.

